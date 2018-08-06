WILDFIRE

Evacuation order lifted for Wawona as Ferguson Fire jumps in size

EMBED </>More Videos

Yosemite National Park is closed during prime season, with no known time for re-opening, as the Ferguson Fire burns in portions of the park.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK --
Yosemite National Park is closed during prime season, with no known time for re-opening, as the Ferguson Fire burns in portions of the park.

As of Monday morning, evacuation orders have been lifted for Wawona. The area is only open to residents and is still under a fire advisement.

This comes as the fire has grown about 2,000 acres overnight as firefighters work to contain the flames. The fire has burned 91,502 acres it's currently 38-percent contained.

The park was originally scheduled to reopen Sunday, but fire conditions led to the continued closure. This goes for Yosemite Valley and nearby attractions.

RELATED: Sections of Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely due to Ferguson Fire

Officials reported the fire has impacted all roads into the Valley.

Residents living in the El Portal community are also out of their homes after a mandatory evacuation order was issued over the weekend. Two firefighters have been killed and there has been another reported injury as of Monday morning bringing the number to 12 hurt battling the blaze.

But for the first time since the fire broke out July 13, crews were able to increase containment without letting additional acres burn. Winds died down Sunday so fire crews were able to take advantage of that and the slightly cooler conditions. They hope to the have the fire contained by August 15.

Get the latest on wildfires burning across California here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfiremariposa countyfireyosemite national parkcaliforniaYosemite National ParkMariposa County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Part of Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely due to fire
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
WILDFIRE
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 2nd largest in history
Largest wildfires in California history
Photos from the wildfires across California
Most destructive California wildfires in history
More wildfire
Top Stories
1 dead after shooting on Bay Bridge; CHP searching for vehicle
5 victims identified in Southern California small plane crash
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 2nd largest in history
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
At least 91 dead, hundreds injured by earthquake in Indonesia
Largest wildfires in California history
Trump appears to change story on son's meeting with Russian lawyer
Show More
Beloved Vallejo twins among 3 killed in 'suspicious' house fire
20 arrested in clashing political protests in Berkeley
Family, friends remember PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire zone
East Bay woman ID'd as one of SoCal plane crash victims
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
More News