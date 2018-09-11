WILDFIRE

Evacuations lifted for Irving Fire in Marin County

EMBED </>More Videos

Marin County firefighters are making progress on a fire near Lagunitas. Firefighters say the blaze is now 25 percent contained and has burned 115 acres. (KGO-TV)

By
LAGUNITAS, Calif. (KGO) --
All evacuations have been lifted in Marin County as firefighters make progress on a fire that started Monday night in San Geronimo Valley near Lagunitas. Firefighters say the blaze is now 35 percent contained, compared to 10 percent on Monday. It has burned 115 acres.


Battalion Chief Jeremey Pierce says it burned aggressively until about 3:00 a.m. and then it calmed down.

"These fires can lay down in the early morning hours when humidity is high. But once they get some sunshine on them and wind on them they can pick up again. So we need to get a line on them before that happens," Pierce said.

Firefighters used the calm of the morning as a chance to aggressively work on containment. They also launched a helicopter so they could get a good view of what they are up against. The fire is located in a steep, heavily wooded area off of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard.

Firefighters issued evacuation orders along Mountain King Road, Portola Avenue and Alamo Road. Some residents said they got out as quickly as they could.

Despite earlier plans to open, fire official say Lagunitas School is closed for the day. Though the campus is unharmed, many staff members and students have been evacuated and are unable to get to the campus.


Marin County Fire says firefighters are dealing with steep terrain, but they are making progress.

Find the latest evacuation information from the Marin County Fire Department.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirebrush firefirefirefightersmarin countysmokeLagunitas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
Crews battle large brush fire near Suisun City
Oakmont Senior Living complaint investigation report reveals new details about DSS investigation
Irving Fire in Marin County park prompts evacuations
Sonoma County tests emergency phone calls in wake of North Bay Fires
More wildfire
Top Stories
Crews battle large brush fire near Suisun City
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Downey Kaiser
Las Vegas high school on lockdown after student shot, killed on campus
San Franciscans remember 9/11 terror attacks by volunteering
SF announces public education campaign to enhance rideshare safety
Unauthorized tent village hopes to provide solution to SJ homeless housing
PHOTOS: Bracing for Hurricane Florence
Florence could hit with punch not seen in more than 60 years
Show More
TSA releases new video 911 calls from September 11 attacks
Special Olympian sings national anthem at Cubs game
VIDEO: Bear charges hikers on Monrovia trail
School brings back paddling as form of student discipline
How much is your cheeseburger really costing the environment?
More News