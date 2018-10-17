Evacuations ordered in Baypoint due to fire in natural gas pipeline

BAYPOINT, Calif. (KGO) --
An entire community is under evacuation because of a fire in a natural gas pipeline owned by Chevron.

The pipeline is running along train tracks off Poinsetta and Suisun Avenue in Bay Point.

Anyone in the Baypoint area by North Broadway to the West, Summer Way to the East, Suisin Avenue to the North and Willow Pass Road to the South should evacuate - and plan to be gone overnight.

Calgary Temple Church and Bay Point Bart are being used as evacuation centers.

Confire has shut down the rail in both directions.

Chevron representatives are on scene.
