Memorial to Jeff Adachi in lobby of S.F. Public Defender’s Office. Grief counselors from other agencies here for the employees. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/GRSlVKXKXu — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 25, 2019

The ABC7 News I-Team has learned that the man who San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi tried to get fired from the Medical Examiner's Office as recently as three weeks ago is leading the investigation into Adachi's death.Dan Noyes has obtained letters sent by Adachi, accusing the Medical Examiner's Director of Operations Christopher Wirowek of lying during a homicide case in September about the office's accreditation. The National Association of Medical Examiners pulled San Francisco's accreditation over facilities and a lack of staffing, according the Public Defender's Office.San Francisco Public Defender's Managing Attorney Danielle Harris tells the I-Team that Wirowek should have removed himself from the Adachi death investigation: "There's insinuations that someone could have had access to the scene, and could've changed things. Well, maybe Mr. Wirowek had access to the scene previously, maybe that wasn't the first time he was there that night."The police report obtained by the I-Team shows that Wirowek was very involved in interviewing witnesses, even hours after Adachi's body had been removed from the scene. He died Friday evening after falling ill at a Telegraph Hill apartment.Dan Noyes called and emailed and went to the Medical Examiner's Office, and Christopher Wirowek would only say through his staff that he's too busy to talk.Acting Public Defender Matt Gonzalez questions why police came back two days after Adachi's death to take more photographs of the apartment: "I've had a lot of cases over the years and this is not normal." He tells Dan Noyes it's clear that Jeff Adachi died of natural causes, some sort of heart attack."