EXCLUSIVE: Mother of San Francisco NYE hit-and-run victim arrives at SFO from Japan ahead of vigil

Abe is the mother of Hanako Abe, who was killed along with Elizabeth Platt in a New Year's Eve hit-and-run crash which many say could have been prevented had the suspect, Troy McAlister -- a repeat offender -- not been on parole.
Abe was scheduled to speak at a community remembrance vigil at Mission and 2nd streets at the time her daughter was killed.
Sources tell ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim Hiroko and her son visited the medical examiner to view Hanako's body. Her mother was so overwhelmed with emotion she decided to cancel the vigil for her daughter.
Along with members of the Japanese community who still showed up to pay their respects was a man named Theo Smith, who identified himself as McAlister's uncle. Through tears he expressed his deepest apologies to the Abe and Platt family and believes the DA should have kept his nephew behind bars.
"I don't know why the released him. I really cannot understand that. I think they should have (stayed in jail) ...I love him, he's my nephew but still and all shouldn't have been here. You commit a crime you gotta pay for it, especially taking lives."
Many have criticized San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin for his history of referring cases involving repeat offenders to parole instead of prosecuting.
Many calling for his recall online and in lengthy statements, by tech leaders like David Sacks and career prosecutor Nancy Tung.
"Abdicating your authority to saying parole should have taken care of it is not the outcome we need in SF. It does not safeguard public safety it does not advance the cause of reform. Reform has been set back by this," says Tung via a Zoom interview.
