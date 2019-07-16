I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Teacher says he would have done things differently regarding Pinole bully attack

PINOLE, Calif. (KGO) -- It's been three months since the ABC7 News I-Team broke the story of a 12-year-old girl attacked by a bully in an East Bay classroom-the teacher walking away.The teacher tells us he received no training from the school district on how to handle bullies, or how to break up a fight. He wishes he had a second chance and says he should have handled it differently.He is now giving his side of the story.He spoke exclusively with ABC7 News' Dan Noyes. See the full interview in the player above.