I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Teacher says he would have done things differently regarding Pinole bully attack

PINOLE, Calif. (KGO) -- It's been three months since the ABC7 News I-Team broke the story of a 12-year-old girl attacked by a bully in an East Bay classroom-the teacher walking away.
The teacher tells us he received no training from the school district on how to handle bullies, or how to break up a fight. He wishes he had a second chance and says he should have handled it differently.
He is now giving his side of the story.
