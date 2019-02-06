Exclusive new video appears to show the car involved in a deadly wrong way crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco getting on the freeway in the wrong direction moments before the deadly collision.Surveillance shared with ABC7 from near the Highway 101 North Vermont Street off-ramp four minutes before the crash that killed Waheed Etimad, a father of seven, shows what appears to be the car entering the freeway going the wrong way.Etimad was laid to rest by family and friends Tuesday."I'm gonna miss my dad for a long time," 13-year-old Yahya Etimad said.The wrong way driver that crashed head-on against Etimad's minivan, was identified as 21-year-old Kayla Wilson.CHP officials are looking into how Wilson ended up driving the wrong way.According to a GoFundMe page organized by a friend of Wilson described as a wonderful loving daughter, sister and friend.