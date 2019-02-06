EXCLUSIVE: Video appears to show car involved in deadly wrong-way crash on Hwy 101 in San Francisco getting on freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

Exclusive video appears to show the car involved in a deadly wrong way crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco getting on the freeway in the wrong direction moments before the deadly collision. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Exclusive new video appears to show the car involved in a deadly wrong way crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco getting on the freeway in the wrong direction moments before the deadly collision.

Surveillance shared with ABC7 from near the Highway 101 North Vermont Street off-ramp four minutes before the crash that killed Waheed Etimad, a father of seven, shows what appears to be the car entering the freeway going the wrong way.

RELATED: Family, friends say goodbye to father of 7 killed by suspected wrong-way driver in crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco

Etimad was laid to rest by family and friends Tuesday.

"I'm gonna miss my dad for a long time," 13-year-old Yahya Etimad said.

RELATED: Father of 7 killed by suspected wrong-way driver on Highway 101 in San Francisco

The wrong way driver that crashed head-on against Etimad's minivan, was identified as 21-year-old Kayla Wilson.

CHP officials are looking into how Wilson ended up driving the wrong way.

According to a GoFundMe page organized by a friend of Wilson described as a wonderful loving daughter, sister and friend.

Reporter Laura Anthony will have more on this story on ABC7 News at 6 p.m. Follow her on Twitter for updates throughout the day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic accidenttraffictraffic fatalitieswrong wayCHPHighway 101accidentcar accidentcrashcar crashsurveillance videoSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Family, friends say goodbye to father of 7 killed in crash in San Francisco
Father of 7 killed by suspected wrong-way driver
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: San Francisco crews respond to fire possibly sparked by gas explosion near USF
WATCH LIVE AT 2 P.M.: 'The Doodler': SFPD to give update on cold case murders
Pursuit of powder? Here's the best time to travel to Lake Tahoe this weekend
Oakland Unified officials, teachers working to avoid strike
Former Pres. Obama to join John Legend, Stephen Curry for Oakland event
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect ordered to stand trial
Accuweather Forecast: Chilled sunshine today, rain returns Friday
It's official: The Oscars won't have a host
Show More
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Ram trucks recalled because steering could fail
Golden retriever rescued from sinkhole in San Diego
Michelle Carter's conviction upheld in texting-suicide case
More News