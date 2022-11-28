Fairfield robbery suspect dies after shootout with officer early Sunday morning, officials say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. -- A robbery suspect died after he was shot by a Solano County Sheriff's deputy, the Solano County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, a K9 deputy and Fairfield police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery near Central Way and Pittman Road.

Upon arrival, the deputy deployed the law enforcement dog to "apprehend the suspect," said the sheriff's office in a Facebook post.

Deputies said the suspect fired his gun, which prompted the deputy to fire his in response. The suspect died from his wounds, said police.

The Solano County Major Crimes Task Force will initiate an officer-involved shooting investigation, said the sheriff's office.

