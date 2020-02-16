Family & Parenting

'Mom, be brave:' Daughter writes message of hope in snow to mother battling cancer

CLEVELAND -- An Ohio woman who is battling cancer received a message of hope, written in the snow, from her daughter.

The woman's daughter, Marie Schambach, wrote, 'Mom, be brave,' in some newly-fallen snow on Friday.

Schambach, who is a physician from Guatemala, said she had never even seen snow before. She was inspired to write the message to lift her mom's spirits.

Schambach said she was hoping other patients would see the message and feel like "somebody else cares."

The Cleveland Clinic tweeted a photo of the message, prompting well wishes from others on Twitter.

Schambach said she is happy that others are thinking of her mother.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingohiosocietycancerfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Americans evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise in Japan
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?
El Cerrito BART shooting: Suspect shot by police expected to survive
What's a passport card, and can it replace a Real ID?
Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day
San Jose's Aaron Gordon finishes 2nd in NBA Dunk Contest
Show More
'American Idol' returns to ABC for season 3
Two women attacked on SF Embarcadero, suspect in custody
Fans wait for hours for possible sighting of Keanu Reeves on 'Matrix' set in SF
NBA All-Star Game MVP award named after Kobe Bryant
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
More TOP STORIES News