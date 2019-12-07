How to sleep train your baby: A Bay Area expert shares her top three tips

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new baby can mean many sleepless nights for sleep-deprived parents. What if you could solve it rather quickly? Baby sleep expert Vivian Sonnenberg shares her tops tips for getting your baby to sleep soundly through the night.
Keep it Simple
There are a million different products advertised as tools to help your baby sleep, but Sonnenberg advises parents to avoid most of them.
"No pacifiers, I call them baby cigarettes," says Sonnenberg. "Don't sleep in the swing, don't sleep in the rocker, because when they get older it's impossible to get them out of it."
Sonnenberg says the less of these things you use, the less habits you have to break down the line. Sonnenberg advises parents she works with stop using the tools all at once, rather than one at a time.
Sleep begets sleep
While many adults often avoid naps during the day because they have trouble sleeping at night, Sonnenberg says it's the opposite for kids.
"If they don't sleep well during the day, they are hyper and they don't sleep well at night," says Sonnenberg.
She believes that focusing on quality naps during the day actually helps kids sleep better at night.
"If they go to bed too late, they still wake up early."
Consistency is key
Sonnenberg says when you start changing habits, make sure you give yourself enough time for the habits to stick.
"If you start sleep training, don't do it if you're going to New York the next week," says Sonnenberg.
She advises parents to commit at least 12-14 straight days to building up the new habits.
"Stick to the schedule, stick to the habits that you started giving the baby. And when then when the baby is perfectly fine you can break the rules a little bit."
