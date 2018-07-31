FAMILY & PARENTING

Moms shamed for leaving kids unattended ignites heated parenting debate

EMBED </>More Videos

Moms say they are being shamed for 'rational' parenting decisions (KTRK)

By
A parenting debate ignited by a New York Times op-ed entitled "Motherhood In The Age Of Fear" is exploring how parenting has changed due to public shaming.

The book looked at why leaving children unattended has become taboo. The author, Kim Brooks, said, "We are now living in a country where it is seen as abnormal, or even criminal to allow children to be away from direct adult supervision, even for a second."

This years-long debate is becoming extreme. Researchers at the University of California Irvine studied how people reacted to parents leaving their children unattended.

The researchers used short descriptions of situations and asked participants to estimate how much danger the child may be in.

In Brook's article, she says that "no mom is safe from the parenting criticism."

"We're contemptuous of 'lazy' poor mothers. We're contemptuous of 'distracted' working mothers. We're contemptuous of 'selfish' rich mothers," Brook said.

Brook says she was prompted to write the book after she received 100 hours of community service for leaving her 4-year-old son in the car while she ran into the store.

"If it had been warm out, I would have said no. I knew how quickly a closed car could overheat, even on a 60-degree day," Brook's said.

She said she cracked a window, child-locked the doors and set the car's alarm. When she returned five minutes later, she said her son was playing his game and smiling.

Brooks said she noticed that someone had watched her go into the store, recorded her son, recorded her license plate and called 911.

Now, she wants to bring attention to other women who may have faced the same issue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybooksparentingu.s. & worlddebate
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Couple married 78 years dies 2 days apart
'Corny' proposal wins over girlfriend's heart
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Boy with Nerf gun helps little sister pull loose tooth
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Luxury cars, motorcycles destroyed in smuggling crackdown
Firefighters face shortage of resources battling Mendocino Complex fires
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Carr Fire becomes 7th most destructive fire in state history
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
MoviePass goes from $10 per month to $15
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Show More
States suing Trump administration, company over 3D guns
Manafort trial, first in Mueller investigation, gets underway
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's
'Dragon's breath' candy health scare: Mom shares warning
More News