SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In today's world, kids are faced with countless stressful situations and challenges that many parents never encountered when they were growing up. Maureen Healy, author of "The Emotionally healthy Child," speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about how parents and kids can learn together in navigating life's obstacles.
TAKE ACTION: Get help with bullying and teen mental health
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
How to raise emotionally healthy children
MODERN MOM
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News