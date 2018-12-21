The video in the media player above is from a previous story.

A 6-year-old boy battling a rare disease drew many smiles after he popped the question to an art teacher of his at Duke Children's Hospital.Creed Kolasa, who put on an adorable show when he proposed to his good friend Ms. Alison, suffers from Duchennes, a terminal form of muscular dystrophy. He goes for weekly trial treatments to help prolong his life.The boy knew Alison Griffin, whom he refers to as "Ms. Alison," was right for him as soon as they bonded over a love for Mac and cheese.Kolasa's proposal was heartfelt, and while Alison was more than happy to say yes, Kolasa had to call off the engagement after some of the surrounding nurses got jealous!"Marriage is hard," Kolasa told his mom shortly after the proposal.The cute proposal was a wonderful moment for Kolasa and his family, and it will be a moment they will certainly cherish forever.