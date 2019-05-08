bay area life

Fashion blogger Kelsey Kaplan shares her tips for looking stylish and feeling confident

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Kelsey Kaplan is a Digital Marketer who resides in the heart of San Francisco. After obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in Textile and Apparel Merchandising from Louisiana State University, she established the Kelsey Kaplan Fashion brand as an online destination for fashion and beauty enthusiasts.

Kelsey's mantra is "Confidence is your best accessory," and she strives to spread messages of body positivity through her helpful fashion articles and colorful social media posts. In this segment, Kelsey shares her tips on how to embrace your body and personality through fashion with six different looks from Current Clothing and Lexe. Get ready to step out in style and confidence!

For daily style tips and useful fashion hacks, visit her blog here. https://kelseykaplan.fashion/

Follow Kelsey Kaplan Fashion on Instagram for instant style updates.

Clothes Featured:

Look #1:
Day: Flower Feels Top $54, Diana Bodysuit $54, Rose Pants $56 from Current Clothing
Night: Rose High Low Wrap Dress $98 from Lexe

Look #2:
Day: Rosa Shorts $42, Valentine Top $49 from Current Clothing
Night: Mia Mini Dress $98 from Lexe

Look #3
Day: Sloan Blazer $69, Hydrangea Jumpsuit $86 from Current Clothing
Night: Sophia Maxi Dress $98 from Lexe
