SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many Modern Moms are looking for style without breaking the bank and one of the best ways to do that is with jewelry, specifically jewelry that you may already own.
San Francisco jewelry designer Peggy Li has some great ideas to make everything old new again.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
SF jewelry designers gives tips on how to make your old jewelry look new
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News