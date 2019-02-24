RED CARPET FASHION

PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 carpet fashion; stars arrive at 91st Academy Awards

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Helen Mirren attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)</span></div>
The countdown is over! Stars are arriving at the 2019 Oscars.

See highlights in the gallery above, and be sure to check back as celebs continue to flood the red carpet.
SEE FULL LIST: Oscar nominations 2019: See full list

RELATED: How to watch the Oscars: Everything to know about the 2019 Academy Awards

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

OSCARS FASHION

OSCARS SUNDAY

PHOTOS: Stars arrive on the Oscars red carpet
Oscars Red Carpet could head back to the future with '80s trends

2019 AWARDS SEASON FASHION

A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks

Statement suits and other memorable Glenn Close red carpet looks

Regina King keeps it sleek yet glamorous on the red carpet

Here's what the Best Actress Oscar nominees wore on the red carpet so far this awards season
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night

Hollywood's most memorable trends and outfits from this awards season

OSCARS FASHION HISTORY

PHOTOS: Every dress worn by Best Actress Oscar winners

Designer B Michael creates Cicely Tyson's stunning Oscar gowns
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionred carpet fashionentertainmentmoviesmovie newshollywoodaward showsOscarsacademy awards
RED CARPET FASHION
Melissa McCarthy rocks pants, cape at the Oscars
Spike Lee pays tribute to Prince on Oscars red carpet
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Hollywood's hot trends, memorable red carpet looks this year
More red carpet fashion
STYLE & FASHION
Melissa McCarthy rocks pants, cape at the Oscars
Spike Lee pays tribute to Prince on Oscars red carpet
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
What's next for Glenn Close after the Oscars?
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Spike Lee pays tribute to Prince on Oscars red carpet
Melissa McCarthy rocks pants, cape at the Oscars
Where is Caterina? Witness to Jeff Adachi's last hours disappears
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
360 VIDEO: On the red carpet at the 91st Oscars
Oakland school district says teachers will continue strike
Show More
Camp Fire 911 calls reveal clearer picture of confusion
Oscars: The voice behind the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' film
This is what 19 feet of snow looks like in the Sierra
An original prop shark from 'Jaws' gets a new lease on life
PHOTOS: Every dress worn by Best Actress Oscar winners
More News