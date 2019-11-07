'They stole her best friend': Young father killed in Orinda Halloween shooting leaves behind 3-year-old daughter

#DEVELOPING “He was an amazing person. He was probably one of the most innocent souls on this earth.” Mother of Omar Taylor Jr.’s daughter describes man killed at #Orinda party. #abc7now Orinda Council moves forward with ban on some short-term rentals https://t.co/js7JB6aVYi pic.twitter.com/CRsDOrByZa — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) November 7, 2019

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- "He was an amazing person, probably one of the most innocent souls ever on this earth," said Arrielle Roper, as she stood looking at the growing memorial of flowers, photos, and candles in downtown Orinda.Roper is the mother of Omar Taylor's young daughter.The 24-year-old Taylor was among five people gunned down at an Orinda House party on Halloween, a party where he was working as a DJ."They robbed my daughter of her Dad," said Roper. "My daughter's only three. She only had three years with her Dad. They stole her best friend, her superhero."Orinda police confirm, they did not respond to noise complaints about the party earlier on Halloween, calls that started coming in 90 minutes before the shooting, because their officers were responding as part of mutual aid to a violent home invasion in Lafayette."I wish the party had more security," said Roper. "Had security you know. I wish that when the police first got the call, that it was too noisy, they would've came.""To have two violent crimes like this going at the same time is very unusual," explained Orinda Mayor Inga Miller."Our police staffing is set up so that our officers go to help each other...and this was just an event where there was a very unusual confluence of events."