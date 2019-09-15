Father of 2 shot and killed while helping friend break up fight in East Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Mario Perez was shot and killed around 1 am Saturday as he tried to help the owner of the Laurel Lounge, on MacArthur Blvd. in Oakland, break up a fight outside.Mario Perez Jr. said, "My dad heard help was needed. He went outside and being the helpful person he was it ended up backfiring."Perez, his brother, and sister in law were all shot by a man who was apparently starting a fight with the bar's bartender.Witness Dale Franklin said, "Out of all of them I thought he would make it because the lady over there she wasn't saying anything she was just lying there. And another guy got shot but his was minor."Perez and his family were popular regulars at the bar.He was known by many as a fun-loving, happy, family man.Friend Regina Lopez said, "Heartbreaking to know he's not here with us because he was my dear friend. He was like family to us."Angie Stidham said, "He was a beautiful person. If you knew the Perez's they were beautiful."But right now sadness washes over the Perez family.At their San Leandro home, they gather to remember the man who brought so much to their lives.Mario Perez Jr. said, "What I'll miss most about my dad is doing the simple things with him, getting to talk with him, talk about stories and listen to music with him."The man who allegedly shot the group was arrested.Police have not identified him.