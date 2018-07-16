Father of 43 children found beaten inside Chicago home

A 63-year-old father of 43 children was found beaten to death Sunday afternoon in his home on Chicago's West Side.The body of John Hearring -- known as Nicholas -- was discovered with head trauma in his upstairs apartment in the 1000-block of North Leamington Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.Multiple family members confirmed that he had 43 children.Hearring was a long-time resident there and well-known in the neighborhood."He was the nicest man you'd ever want to meet. I don't get it. All this killing is so senseless and now they are targeting the elderly," said Gwen Bridgeforth, his daughter-in-law.Police were investigating and had made no arrests Sunday.