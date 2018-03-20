BOY SCOUTS

Father of boy with Down syndrome suing Boy Scouts

(Shutterstock)

PAYSON, Utah (KGO) --
The father of a boy who has Down syndrome is suing the Boys Scouts of America for blocking his son from becoming an Eagle scout and revoking his merit badges.

RELATED: Santa Rosa girls fight to join local Boy Scout troop

Logan Blythe has been a scout through the National Parks Council in Utah. His father, Chad, says the 15-year-old has advanced because the council has made accommodations when necessary.

He had planned to create kits for special-needs babies for his Eagle project when the family learned the national organization voided every merit badge he obtained.

RELATED: Boy Scouts sued after teen dies on quest to become Eagle Scout

The family sued the Boy Scouts and the Utah National Parks Council for "outrageous and reckless conduct."

The Boy Scouts says it worked with the council and the Blythe family to offer "alternative merit badges" and a path to becoming an Eagle.

Click here for a look at more stories about the Boy Scouts.

VIDEO: Logan's father issues statement on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lawsuitboy scoutsboy scouts of americau.s. & worlddown syndromeUtah
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BOY SCOUTS
Boy Scout's novelty grenade prompts scare at Houston airport
Mormons to sever ties with Boy Scouts
Boy Scouts dropping the word 'boy'
With girls joining the ranks, Boy Scouts plan a name change
Father of boy with Down syndrome sues Boys Scouts of America
More boy scouts
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News