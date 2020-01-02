FBI offers $5,000 reward in search for child sex assault suspect in Sacramento County

Jose Arturo Navarrete, Jr. is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl on June 14, 2019.
Navarrete is charged with four counts of lewd or lascivious act with a child under 14, three counts of sex act with a child ten years old or younger, and four counts of oral sex with a child ten years old or younger.
"Of all the crimes we deal with, this is one of the most serious because the victim is young and innocent. It's a high priority for the FBI to bring those who perpetrate those crimes to justice," said FBI Special Agent John Ogden.
According to the FBI, the 24-year-old was last seen in Texas and may be in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, or Mexico.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Navarrete's arrest.
If you have information about this case, dial 1-800-CALL-FBI or report tips online.
