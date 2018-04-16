7 ON YOUR SIDE

Ask Finney: Best time to book a hotel, tax advice, travel rewards changes

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

Question 1:

Tammy from Albany asked: When is the best time of the week to book a hotel in the United States?

Answer 1:

The best time to book a hotel room is on the weekend. The travel app, Kayak, says fewer people are looking then, and so prices drop.
For international travel, Thursday and Fridays are the best. The worst day is Tuesday because that is the heaviest day for bookings.
And while airline tickets are best bought 45 to 60 days out, the best time for hotel rooms is last minute. However, selection is limited and you could be skunked on holiday weekends and when your favorite band comes to town.

Question 2:

Michelle asked: My mother-in-law, who is married, hasn't filed her income taxes that last few years. She currently has financial problems, in a fixed income, and doesn't know where to start. Any advice?

Answer 2:

I'm sorry to hear that. She could be prosecuted if she does not make a move, so she has to do something. Since money is tight, she should first have a tax professional look at her paperwork to see if she even owes money. Next, she needs to meet with an attorney. Sounds expensive, but there are free services for both tax professionals and legal advice.

Question 3:

Alan from Martinez asked: I have a U.S. Bank Travel Rewards card. I had 35,000 points that I wanted to use for a $700 airplane ticket. However, as of January, I was told I need more than 47,000 points for the same-priced ticket. Do I have any recourse?

Answer 3:

Not really. This is probably a real "gotcha." Generally speaking, credit card companies and airlines pull fairly regularly, then devalue what you have earned. U.S. Bank informed customers six months prior to the change. And it is completely legal. That said, in general, I want you to call and ask if they can honor the points you already had before the new policy took effect. But, U.S. Bank did contact me, after our initial inquiry, so I'm glad they have been working with you, Alan.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeconsumerconsumer concernstaxesair traveltraveltravel tipshotel7 On Your SideSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
More 7 On Your Side
PERSONAL FINANCE
Putting peer-to-peer services to the test
Company gets big payment by mistake, doesn't send it back
Alipay, Pier 39 to create seamless payment experience for Chinese travelers
Two strangers united by a mistaken electronic payment using Zelle
Experts warn cryptocurrency has its drawbacks
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News