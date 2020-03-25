7 On Your Side

Are auto insurance companies benefitting from roads emptied by the coronavirus?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As time goes by, we are learning more about the coronavirus and how it is affecting all of us. That includes the rates we pay for auto insurance.

Here's the question being asked: Are auto insurance companies making an unfair profit off the coronavirus? We are driving less, accidents are way down -- but our insurance rates are the same.

When you look at these empty streets you see a pandemic in action.

When consumer advocates look at those same streets they see a social injustice: motorists forced by the state to buy auto insurance, and then forced to stay home.

"Most, through no fault of their own, are not commuting to work, college students are not commuting to college; we have parents whose childrens' schools are closed, so they are forced to be home," says President of the Consumer Federation of California, Richard Holober.

"We are calling on insurance companies to voluntarily to notify people and start initiating rate reductions immediately, because people are hurting," Holober continues.

I reached out to California's two largest auto insurers, State Farm and Geico. I have not heard from either.

The Consumer Federation of California has filed with the California Department of Insurance, saying if companies don't drop rates on their own, the state should step in.

"If you are not driving, your rates should go down. The number of miles you drive a year, under California state law, is the second-most important factor for determining what your auto insurance premium is," says Holober.



Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesan franciscoinsurancecoronavirus californiacarsconsumer watchcoronaviruspersonal financeautomotive7 on your sideconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Costco posts signs announcing no returns on toilet paper and other essentials, Amazon removes more price-gougers, and Netflix's traffic spikes
A million Californians could lose healthcare during coronavirus pandemic
How to be productive working at-home with kids
Banks, credit cards offer relief to consumers impacted by coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: 4 major banks to provide 90-day mortgage fee grace period
Trump implores Congress to move on coronavirus rescue package
Who gets what in $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief bill
Bay Area public schools extend temporary school closures
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SF mayor says city will need 5,000 more hospital beds, 1,500 ventilators
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
Show More
Boy's death no longer counted among LA County's coronavirus total
Stocks have first back-to-back gains since sell-off began
Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, health workers
Aetna waives patient payments for coronavirus hospital stays
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News