7 On Your Side

Is social media influencing your spending habits?

By and Justin Mendoza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Charles Schwab recently released its 2019 Modern Wealth Survey where more than 750 Bay Area residents were interviewed about their spending habits.

The survey says a third of Bay Area residents admit their spending habits have been influenced by images and experiences shared by friends on social media.

So, if social media does impact your spending, how can you make sure you avoid getting into financial trouble?

Richard Zak, Regional Market Executive for Charles Schwab spoke with 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney about the survey findings.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

If you would like more information on the survey, here is a link to Charles Schwab's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesan franciscobankbusinessmoneysocial media7 on your sidefinanceconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Making the most out of your credit card points
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to Lil Duval at the Paramount, tickets to The Flyer - San Francisco
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS warns Bitcoin users to pay their taxes, Regal Cinemas offers 'unlimited' movie program, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Samsung's foldable phone to launch, FitBits may not work on darker skin tones, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News