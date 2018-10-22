MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion for winning numbers drawing tomorrow, highest ever

EMBED </>More Videos

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion, the highest lottery drawing in the country's history.

Tomorrow night's Mega Millions drawing comes with a $1.6 billion prize, the largest lottery drawing in the country's history. It comes with a cash option of $904 million.

What are the biggest lottery jackpots ever?

This will be both the largest Mega Millions drawing ever and the largest overall lottery jackpot.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

Before this, the highest jackpot in U.S. history was a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in 2016.

How big is the Powerball now?

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot this week. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is up to $620 million. That means $2.2 billion combined is up for grabs.

Why is the Mega Millions jackpot so big?

This jackpot has grown so big because the last winning ticket was drawn on July 24. A California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions?

Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.
How do you play the Mega Millions?

Tickets have six numbers, all of which must be matched to win the jackpot. You can choose your own six numbers or have them assigned by choosing Easy Pick/Quick Pick. Each number goes from 1 to 70, except for the final number which ranges from 1 to 25.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets may be purchased for $2.

What were the winning Mega Millions numbers on Friday?

The winning numbers are: 15-23-53-65-70 Mega Ball: 7. No one scored a jackpot-winning ticket.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
MEGA MILLIONS
Bay Area has lottery fever over Mega Millions and Powerball
Winning numbers drawn for estimated $470 million Powerball jackpot
Morgan Hill ticket matches 5 of 6 Mega Millions numbers
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Morgan Hill ticket matches 5 of 6 Mega Millions numbers
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
Mega Million winning numbers drawn for $1 billion jackpot
Bay Area residents line up to buy tickets as Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1B
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: California Attorney General looking into priest sexual abuse
CA governor candidate Cox to appear on ABC7 Mornings
AccuWeather Forecast: Cloudy start, cooler day
Are you registered to vote? Check here
BART recovering from major delays at SF stations in East Bay direction
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
2 men injured, homes evacuated after explosion involving fireworks at SJ home
Local transgender community reacts to proposal to redefine gender
Show More
Heavy traffic expected on Market St. in SF with Oracle event kicking off
ABC7 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: 5-year-old girl kidnapped during San Jose car theft, reunited with parents
VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
Items from Steve Jobs old home in Woodside up for auction
Lanes re-open on 101 in Novato after man was hit and killed while walking
More News