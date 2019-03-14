7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: 3 government websites to visit today!

EMBED <>More Videos

Take 30 minutes and visit these three government websites -- your future self will thank you!

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- What are the three government websites you should visit today? Michael Finney has a Seven on Your Side Quick Tip with websites that will save you time and money!

Let's begin with your retirement. Go to the Social Security Administration at www.SSA.gov. There, you need to check that you're getting credit for every year you've worked and how much money you earn. If you don't do that, and they're incorrect, your retirement isn't going to be as nice as it could be.

Next, go to www.DoNotCall.gov. You put your name on a list there, along with your telephone number, and a whole lot of telemarketing calls just simply go away. Not all of them, but enough to make it worth your time.

Finally, go to www.AnnualCreditReport.com. Now, that's not a government site, but it is a government-mandated site. Three times a year, you can check out your credit reports and make sure nothing funny is going on -- nothing that could hurt your credit score.

Now if you do all three of these, it'll take somewhere between 30 and 45 minutes. It's worth the time, and it could literally make your life better!

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
personal financequick tippersonal financesocial security7 on your sideconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Get a store loyalty discount without having a membership
QUICK TIP: How to get better grades!
QUICK TIP: What are the rules for gift cards?
QUICK TIP: Why are new televisions so cheap?
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Clearing document clutter at home
Celebs cheating? How ordinary kids can afford college
Challenges women face when it comes to finance
7 On Your Side tax hotline this Thursday with Michael Finney
TOP STORIES
Alleged college admissions scam: Students file class-action
Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run
Accuweather Forecast: Gradual warming today through Monday
California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case
Surfing veteran survives heart attack on wave at Mavericks
Jussie Smollett expected to plead not guilty in court Thursday, sources say
Parent charged in college admissions scam, told to instruct daughter to lie to a psychologist
Show More
Murder case leads to dispute over Santa Clara County's ICE policy
Oakland passenger learns he boarded a Boeing 737 Max before takeoff
What is pi? Here's an explanation using pie
'Advocating for evil': Death penalty decision has Petaluma father speaking out
Silicon Valley is getting a landmark and you could design it
More TOP STORIES News