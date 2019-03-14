QUICK TIP: 3 government websites to visit today!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- What are the three government websites you should visit today? Michael Finney has a Seven on Your Side Quick Tip with websites that will save you time and money!
Let's begin with your retirement. Go to the Social Security Administration at www.SSA.gov. There, you need to check that you're getting credit for every year you've worked and how much money you earn. If you don't do that, and they're incorrect, your retirement isn't going to be as nice as it could be.
Next, go to www.DoNotCall.gov. You put your name on a list there, along with your telephone number, and a whole lot of telemarketing calls just simply go away. Not all of them, but enough to make it worth your time.
Finally, go to www.AnnualCreditReport.com. Now, that's not a government site, but it is a government-mandated site. Three times a year, you can check out your credit reports and make sure nothing funny is going on -- nothing that could hurt your credit score.
Now if you do all three of these, it'll take somewhere between 30 and 45 minutes. It's worth the time, and it could literally make your life better!
