QUICK TIP: What's the difference between a credit freeze and a credit lock?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know the difference between a credit freeze and a credit lock? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

Credit freezes and credit locks are similar. They both keep identity thieves out of your credit report, and that means it's all but impossible for them to open up an account in your name.

Here's where they're different. Credit freezes are mandated by law. That means they're free and you get more protections. But credit locks are often more convenient and easier to use.

So which one do you pick? The one that works for you. The important thing is that you pick one of them, because leaving your accounts unprotected is not wise.



