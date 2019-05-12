2-alarm fire burns at least 4 homes under construction in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. -- Four two-story homes under construction were destroyed and eight others suffered some sort of damage after a fire at a housing development in Hayward early Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The one-alarm blaze was first reported at 2:15 a.m. on Toomey Terrace, Battalion Chief Mike Hildebrand said. Although it was contained at 2:45 a.m., Hildebrand said fire crews remain at the scene this morning on fire watch.

Nobody was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation. No monetary damage amount was immediately available. Hildebrand said 20 firefighters battled the blaze.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
haywardfirehouse fireconstruction
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News