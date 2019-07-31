Fire causes evacuations at SFO maintenance building

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- A fire at an airline maintenance facility near San Francisco International Airport Wednesday morning has been contained and no injuries were reported, according to San Francisco Fire Department officials.

The fire was reported at about 7:30 a.m. on the fifth floor of the United Airlines maintenance building north of the airport terminals.

Fire officials announced via Twitter that it was contained at about 8:20 a.m. and that it appears to have started accidentally in a heating and air conditioning unit on the roof.

A large plume of smoke could be seen rising from the building but aircraft and passengers weren't affected by the fire or the effort to extinguish it, according to airport spokesman Doug Yakel.

United Airlines released the following statement:
"This morning, a fire started at a building at our maintenance facility located north of the terminals at San Francisco International Airport. Our employees acted quickly to safely evacuate the building and there are no reported injuries. Acting swiftly, the San Francisco Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and we are currently assessing the facility. There is no impact to our operations at the airport."
