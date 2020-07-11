Firefighters contain 30-acre fire in East San Jose

UPDATE: Crews making excellent progress on the fire. Estimated 55 acres. No structures threatened or evacuations. Extended overhaul expected. pic.twitter.com/jXBjIxNLeE — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 11, 2020

Heat signature triggered an alert from GOES satellite. A quick look at @AlertWildfire show this smoke plume east of San Jose. #cawx @calfireSCU pic.twitter.com/jfbMnFzddH — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 11, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Dozens of firefighters contained a 30-acre fire in East San Jose on Saturday, officials say.The fire started near Mount Hamilton Road and Crothers Road early Saturday morning.San Jose firefighters and CAL Fire crews responded to the blaze by land and by air.A large plume of smoke was seen in the area.No structures threatened or evacuations, officials tweeted.