Firefighters contain 30-acre fire in East San Jose

The fire started near Mount Hamilton Road and Crothers Road early Saturday morning.
San Jose firefighters and CAL Fire crews responded to the blaze by land and by air.
A large plume of smoke was seen in the area.
No structures threatened or evacuations, officials tweeted.
UPDATE: Crews making excellent progress on the fire. Estimated 55 acres. No structures threatened or evacuations. Extended overhaul expected. pic.twitter.com/jXBjIxNLeE— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 11, 2020
Heat signature triggered an alert from GOES satellite. A quick look at @AlertWildfire show this smoke plume east of San Jose. #cawx @calfireSCU pic.twitter.com/jfbMnFzddH— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 11, 2020
