Bayview fire: Crews contain 4-alarm warehouse fire in San Francisco

By Anser Hassan
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters have contained a four-alarm blaze that has destroyed a towing warehouse, the adjoining Bonanza restaurant and an upstairs residential unit near Interstate 280 in the Bayview area.

The blaze was contained at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday after being first reported at 8:49 p.m. on the corner Toland Street and Evans Avenue, according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter, in a light-industrial area near the India Basin area.


The main warehouse there collapsed, but Baxter said nobody was hurt and the fire is under investigation. Two people who lived in the residential unit were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross and city services.

The owner of the restaurant was able to escape the blaze but it isn't clear if he was one of the residents of the upstairs unit. Baxter said crews will remain on the scene overnight and through the morning.

Lt. Baxter said it took about 100 firefighters to fight the blaze.

"We have live wires down. And we have vehicles adjacent to this warehouse that are catching on fire. We are aware of this and working aggressively with over 100 firefighters to get this contained," he said.

High winds that blew smoke across nearby Interstate Highway 280 earlier, prompting its temporary closure, had died down by 10 p.m., Baxter said. It had also blown down nearby power lines that caused power outages around the south part of San Francisco, Baxter said.

A power pole fell onto SFFD firefighting equipment, Baxter said; PG&E was responding to repair the lines.

As of 1 a.m., 20 customers in the area of the fire were without power with an estimated restoration time of 1:45 a.m., per PG&E's outage website.

WATCH: Bursts of light appear to come from flames in Bayview-area fire
EMBED More News Videos

A 4-alarm fire is burning in San Francisco. Video shows bright flashes coming from the flames.



The cause is unknown at this time. There are no reports of injuries so far.
Streets around the area are closed and the public is asked to stay away.




Bay City News contributed to this report.
