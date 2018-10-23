Fires at 2 Oakland construction sites under investigation

Alameda county sheriff’s deputies brought a drone in to get footage above the fire to help Oakland firefighters as they battle the huge fire. pic.twitter.com/bBkrlj26cg — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 23, 2018

Here’s what the situation now looks like in West Oakland. The building is still standing but has significant damage according to the fire chief. These were townhomes under construction. pic.twitter.com/AxaC3OimiD — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 23, 2018

Firefighters have a handle on the massive fire in West Oakland. It is now very smoky and they are tackling flare ups. This was a building of townhomes that was under construction. No injuries. It took them about 80 minutes to get it knocked down. This is Filbert and W. Grand pic.twitter.com/d3aw7PFCSZ — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 23, 2018

The building on fire in West Oakland was called Ice House. It was going to be townhomes priced around $600,000. Workers on the project say this is upsetting and frustrating. About 50-75 jobs now lost they estimate. Fire chief says the building had security guards and cameras. — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 23, 2018

Oakland firefighters battled a huge fire overnight at a construction site where townhomes were being built at West Grand and Filbert Street.The call came in at 2 a.m. The fire was so huge firefighters called for a fifth alarm. They say 90 Oakland firefighters were on scene.Dep. Chief Nick Luby says it went up so fast because of the construction supplies."So basically it was just a big pile of kindling- 2x4's and small timber and a lot of air in there and it can circulate and get the timber going real quick and then it grows quickly," Dep. Chief Luby said.PG&E shut down the power for about 2,000 customers while firefighters worked on the blaze.Firefighters evacuated 25-30 homes near Myrtle Street out of fear that the fire would spread. But the wind ended up carrying large embers from the fire over to Isabella Street, which had not been evacuated. One was in between two old Victorian homes. Another was in an old abandoned one. Later in the morning smoke started coming from a shed behind a home. They believe embers were to blame."I am really nervous this is too much for one morning, too much going on and it's really scary. Because you can lose everything in a blink of an eye," said Sonia Valle as she clutched her dog in her arms. Her home on Isabella Street was one that had some fire damage.She said she couldn't believe the size of the main fire on West Grand Street."We were standing on the corner and you could see the flames passing the buildings and you can see the sky it was pure fire it was raining fire," she said.Another fire broke out a few blocks away at another residential construction site at 3266 Peralta Street. It was a small fire that firefighters say was already out when they arrived. But they saw suspicious looking evidence when they were there and called for investigators.Around 9 a.m., construction work was in full effect at the site on Peralta and no damage was visible. But these two fires mark the 6th and 7th fires at residential construction sites in Oakland in the past few years."In addition, we had a report of attempted arson at 3266 Peralta and so with that - we are on heightened alert and awareness to try to ensure that we do our due diligence to understand what happened here and whether or not the two incidents are related," said Oakland Fire Chief Darin White.One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a leg injury. No other injuries were reported."An attack on new housing in Oakland, is an attack on keeping families' housed in Oakland," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.The site at West Grand and Filbert has six buildings. Firefighters called four of those buildings total losses. The other two still had fire burning throughout the morning so it was tough for them to assess the extent of the damage.The project was called IceHouse and had been underway since August 2017. The website shows one and two bedroom floorplans that would be sold for about $600,000. The CEO of the building company, City Ventures, says work will continue on the unaffected portion of the site and they will rebuild the affected portion.