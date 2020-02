OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A truck caught fire at the Port of Oakland overnight Thursday.Flames engulfed the vehicle.It was parked inside a lot near Middle Harbor Road.We are told by one of the longshoremen that the driver was able to escape unharmed.Oakland firefighters responded to the blaze and quickly extinguished the flames.No word yet on the cause of the fire.It did not stop overnight work at the port.