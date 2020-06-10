Mission Food Hub provided food to over 1,800 families

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The line at the Mission Food Hub last Friday was 13 blocks long. The hub provided two grocery boxes to over 1,800 families. The Latino Task Force, CANA - Carnaval San Francisco and Clínica Martín-Baró are making a call to action for help with hunger relief.
Because of the increase in need in the community, they've now expanded food distribution to thee days: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:00 AM. The hub is located at 701 Alabama Street in San Francisco.
The festival director, Rodrigo Ehecatl Durán, MPA, made a plea today for continued support to the community.
You can sponsor a family with a $25 donation HERE which pays for a grocery cart and food. You can also text the word 'comida' to (202) 858-1233.
Carnaval San Francisco will use 100% of your donation to support individuals and families in need with food assistance.
The CANA-Carnaval San Francisco leadership is part of the Mission District's COVID-19 Latino Task Force for distributing food and assistance to individuals and families economically impacted by the forced closure of businesses. The pandemic has proven to have significantly more devastating consequences on the Latino community from both a health and economic point of view.
The organizations report there is real hunger in the Mission from families unable to work or receive government support for weeks, and that they need food for seniors, disabled, and families with children.
Click here for an interview about the Latino Task Force by Durán with Jon Jacobo, vice president, Calle 24, and also Commissioner for the City and County of San Francisco.
