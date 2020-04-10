Coronavirus: Catholic Charities opens additional food sites to meet growing need in South Bay

Food distribution just started at St. Lucy Parish in Campbell. They expect to provide 700 families with food today that will last them a week. This is just one of 7 food distribution sites ran by @CatholicCharSCC. They’ll have 12 sites up by the end of next week. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/5jA1JyMQrd— Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) April 10, 2020
The demand is so great, a spokesperson said, that need is doubling week after week and by the end of April the charitable organization expects to serve 10,000 households a week.
On Good Friday, 700 families were served with enough food to last a family of four for an entire week at just one site alone.
The food distribution effort at St. Lucy Parish is the fourth new food pick-up site run by CCSCC to come online since the shelter-in-place order was issued in the county. By the end of next week CCSCC plans to have 12 sites online.
"If you're in the neighborhood, in an area - the idea is that you wouldn't have to drive more than five, ten minutes to get to a food distribution site in the county" said Father John Pedigo, director of community engagement for Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County.
Locations provide food for drive-thru pickup Monday thru Saturday with start times typically in the morning.
As new food distribution sites are activated, more volunteers will be needed to help run and manage the sites.
If interested in volunteering you're asked to reach out to Second Harvest of Silicon Valley by visiting their website here or calling 1-800-984-3663.
Organizers hope this showing of love for others in their community will help us all navigate this tough time.
"While we recognize that we are one in the suffering of Jesus--and many of our people are suffering today--we also hope in the resurrection and hope that we will get thru this pandemic and we will have new life in our community," said Gregory Kepferle, CEO Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County.