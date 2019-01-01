.@LevisStadium’s #FaithfulFarm will provide approx. 150 pounds of produce to make the sandwiches guests can enjoy on @CFBPlayoff Nat’l Championship game day. Talk about Faithful Farm-to-form fresh! #abc7now pic.twitter.com/dcE5Mrl0bb — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) January 1, 2019

The College Football Playoff National Championship game will be met with a menu, fit for the competing college teams.The Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers are going head-to-head for the championship title. The game will be played on Monday, Jan. 7 at Levi's Stadium.Levy Senior Executive Chef Jon Severson is in charge of the championship day menu at the stadium. He's spent the last nine months paying close attention to the College Football Playoff. Of course, the winning teams needed to match taste."It's pretty much fast and furious at this point," he explained. "Over the past few weeks, after we've kind of wound down to knowing, just recently, this Saturday, what the final two teams were going to be.""Alabama, I thought BBQ," Chef Severson said. He introduced ABC7 News to the "Alabama Slamma" burger, built high with Brookwood smoked brisket, Silva hot link, Dr. Pepper barbecue sauce, and red cabbage slaw on brioche. A mouthful in more ways than one. On the other end is the "Clemson Tiger Slider.""Got a little bit of grilled tri-tip, a little marinade of ginger and some garlic," Severson said. "Melted brie and some rooftop greens from Faithful Farm here at Levi's Stadium."Severson explained roughly 150-pounds of produce will come from Faithful Farm to fork for the game-day menu.Chef Severson is also giving visitors a taste of the Bay, introducing guests to a Niner Faithful favorite loaded Bay Area Tots."It's going to have some Bay Area shrimp on top," he said. "Some white cheddar and some scallions, also from the rooftop garden."Chef Severson and his kitchen staff are leaving it up to the spectators to decide which team's sandwich reigns supreme."They're going to be right next to each other in the general concessions area," he said. "They're going to be going head-to-head just like the players and the teams are on the field."Dungeness Crab Pretzel's will also be on the menu, come Monday. The item is another local fan favorite with knuckle and claw meat, mixed with garlic aioli, dijon, and chives on a fresh butter-toasted pretzel baguette.There are two specialty cocktails meant for the Monday night fun.