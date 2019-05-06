SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Four years ago, Kelsey Witherow got sober, quit her tech job and started a journey that led her to an appearance on "Shark Tank".
Witherow is the founder of Doughp, a Bay Area company offering a healthier option of raw cookie dough.
Witherow stopped by the ABC7 News studio to share her journey from sobriety to entrepreneurship.
Bay Area entrepreneur shares experience after appearing on 'Shark Tank'
