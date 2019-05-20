Sips with Spencer

Napa Valley's CADE Estate Winery produces environmentally conscious wine

ANGWIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Tall evergreens and native Manzanita trees surround the picturesque vineyard at CADE Estate Winery.

Gavin Newsom, Gordon Getty and John Conover built CADE from the ground up as a way to pay tribute to the land, both aesthetically and ecologically.

Their goal: Create a CCOF (California Certified Organic Farmers) organically farmed and LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold Certified Estate Winery.

Today, their commitment to environmentally conscious architecture and natural cultivation puts CADE on the map as the very first CCOF and LEED Certified winery in the Napa Valley.

In this segment, Spencer tours the stunning 54-acre estate with CADE's Winemaker Danielle Cyrot and learns what it takes to craft complex, high elevation wines. As a UC Davis graduate, Danielle specializes in creating nuanced, artisanal wines that articulate the powerful character of the estate while maintaining an environmentally proactive approach to winemaking.

Here is more information on CADE Estate Winery.

Address:
360 Howell Mountain Rd S
Angwin, CA 94508

