Ever wonder what the Easter Bunny eats? It's probably the ridiculous Peeps Milkshake from Black Tap in New York City.The shake is perfect for anyone who needs a sugar rush (to support an active egg-hiding lifestyle) or has a sweet tooth (no carrots here).Ears up: You won't find this over-the-top Easter treat on the restaurant's regular menu. Like a secret code, you will have request the drink by name.But you better hurry if you want to get your paws on this shake -- the Peeps Shake is only available from Friday until Easter Sunday.The genius behind such a sensational desert is simple flavor combinations that taste well together, said Peter Caporal, general manager of Black Tap SoHo.In the case of the Peeps Shake, you have three heaping spoonfuls of vanilla ice cream that's mixed with a dark cherry syrup.The rim of the glass is then smothered with vanilla icing and coated with Easter M&M's.Once the shake is poured, assembly begins. First, the shake is topped with a towering heap of whipped cream, and then three classic golden Peeps are perfectly adorned in front.Everything then gets showered with Easter Sprinkles and a cherry on top."The owner (Joe Isidori) of this restaurant is a Michelin-starred chef, and everything we do goes through a very long process of making sure it's exactly what we want it to be," Caporal said. "That's something we are proud of serving. Every food item, every shake item, it's a rigorous process, but it comes out fantastic every time."Caporal said classic ideas can never be overlooked."Black Tap is all about doing things the classic way and having the classic thing, and Peeps is the classic for Easter."The good news is that this whimsical cherry shake is available for $17 at its Lower East Side, SoHo and Midtown locations from Friday until Easter Sunday.