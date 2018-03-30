DESSERTS

Celebrate Easter with gigantic Peeps milkshake from Black Tap

EMBED </>More Videos

Ever wonder what the Easter Bunny eats? It's probably the ridiculous Peeps Milkshake from Black Tap in New York City.

By Heather Harkins, Emily Sowa and Alex Meier
NEW YORK --
Ever wonder what the Easter Bunny eats? It's probably the ridiculous Peeps Milkshake from Black Tap in New York City.

The shake is perfect for anyone who needs a sugar rush (to support an active egg-hiding lifestyle) or has a sweet tooth (no carrots here).

Ears up: You won't find this over-the-top Easter treat on the restaurant's regular menu. Like a secret code, you will have request the drink by name.

RELATED: Easter Weekend Plans: Gourmet Brunch and Millionaire Bacon

But you better hurry if you want to get your paws on this shake -- the Peeps Shake is only available from Friday until Easter Sunday.

The genius behind such a sensational desert is simple flavor combinations that taste well together, said Peter Caporal, general manager of Black Tap SoHo.

In the case of the Peeps Shake, you have three heaping spoonfuls of vanilla ice cream that's mixed with a dark cherry syrup.

RELATED: Life-size Belle created for Maryland Peep art contest

The rim of the glass is then smothered with vanilla icing and coated with Easter M&M's.

Once the shake is poured, assembly begins. First, the shake is topped with a towering heap of whipped cream, and then three classic golden Peeps are perfectly adorned in front.
Everything then gets showered with Easter Sprinkles and a cherry on top.

RELATED: Mystery kid inspires after leaving candy 'from the goodness of his heart'

"The owner (Joe Isidori) of this restaurant is a Michelin-starred chef, and everything we do goes through a very long process of making sure it's exactly what we want it to be," Caporal said. "That's something we are proud of serving. Every food item, every shake item, it's a rigorous process, but it comes out fantastic every time."

Caporal said classic ideas can never be overlooked.

"Black Tap is all about doing things the classic way and having the classic thing, and Peeps is the classic for Easter."

The good news is that this whimsical cherry shake is available for $17 at its Lower East Side, SoHo and Midtown locations from Friday until Easter Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodoriginalsneighborhood treatsdessertsrestaurantseastercandyu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DESSERTS
NYC dessert shop's giant s'mores weigh almost 3 pounds
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
SF's Museum of Ice Cream extending its run through the summer
Haagen-Dazs is giving away ice cream
Taste test: Oreo releases three new flavors
More desserts
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News