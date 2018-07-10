FOOD & DRINK

Cheers! Oakland boutique winery splashes on scene with lavender libation

EMBED </>More Videos

The Bay Area's food and wine scene is, of course, world-class and often pretty innovative. A new Oakland winery is producing a vintage like no other where flowers -- not grapes -- are the star of the bottle. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Bay Area's food and wine scene is, of course, world-class and often pretty innovative. A new Oakland winery is producing a vintage like no other where flowers -- not grapes -- are the star of the bottle.

Winemaker Sam Prestianni has never grown a grape in his life. But he knows all about flowers and plants especially those so abundant in the Bay Area.

"There's a lot of infusion based on products out there, ice cream, Kombucha, lemonade...but we haven't found anything that's straight up lavender," said Prestianni.

Prestianni says, why not lavender wine? The new label, simply called L, could be a first from his new Oakland venture, Free Range Flower Winery.

"Lavender is the main ingredient in the fermentation process. That's what makes it so unique," Prestianni added.

The boutique winemaking and bottling is happening at the company's West Oakland facility using organic lavender and lemons.

Prestianni isn't saying how lavender is made into wine but flower-based wine does have a history.

"There was dandelion wine in colonial times in America," he said.

ABC7 News reporter Cornell Barnard tasted the libation and said: "It's good." The wine is described as dry, bubbly, not too sweet and surprisingly didn't smell like lavender.

But will the Bay Area take a sip?

"I'm certain the public will go for it. If it won't happen in the Bay Area, where is it going to happen?" Prestianni questioned.

Free Range Flower Winery doesn't have a tasting room yet, but you can order from its website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodwinewine industrybay areawhere you livebusinesssmall businessOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
We all scream for ice cream at Spark Social in San Francisco
8-seat sushi bar Oma San Francisco Station opens in Japantown
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News