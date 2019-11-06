Coca-Cola launches 2 new sodas for holiday season

Coca-Cola has come up with two new ways for you to toast the holiday season.
The company is rolling out two new limited-edition holiday flavors to sip on.
They are Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite and Coca-Cola Cinnamon.
The company says Coca-Cola Cinnamon "blends the delicious taste of Coca-Cola with the warm spice of cinnamon."
It also says Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry was created based on feedback from Sprite fans and that it "infuses the crisp, lemon-lime taste of Sprite with a warm spice blend and tart cranberry."
It's not yet known when they'll be released in stores.
