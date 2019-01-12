Costco 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese sells out

It's usually fried chicken that comes in a bucket, but this time it's mac and cheese.
A whole lot of it.
Costco is now selling a 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese with a 20-year shelf life.
People Magazine reports that inside the 6-gallon container are separate pouches of elbow pasta and cheddar cheese sauce. The combo makes a whopping 180 servings of the comfort food.
The tub sells for $89.99.
Because of the size and shelf life, Costco has listed the product under the Emergency Foods section of its website. It's currently out of stock. Last week, Costco also announced a 7-pound tub of Nutella as well.
