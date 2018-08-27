SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Safeway is urging Northern California customers to check their freezers and refrigerators for ground beef products tied to a massive E. coli recall.
The grocery store giant says that it's recalling more than 80 products from Safeway, Albertsons, Pak 'N Save, and Vons stores in seven states including Northern California.
The products all contained ground beef processed at a Cargill Meat Solutions processing center.
U.S. Agriculture officials say the Colorado-based company is recalling more than 25,000 pounds of ground beef that might be contaminated with E. coli.
The recall notice by the U.S. Department of Agriculture says the meat was shipped to warehouses in California and Colorado.
It's labeled "Excel 93/7 Fine Ground Beef" and was produced Aug. 16 with a Sept. 5 expiration date. The USDA provided pictures of the labels for the affected meat.
The notice says the meat processing plant discovered the problem Aug. 22 after a records review found the beef might be associated with a product that is presumed positive for the E. coli bacteria.
One day later Safeway issued its own recall listing 83 affected products. A full list is available on their website.
"Consumers who have purchased these products are asked to discard or return them to the place of purchase for a refund," officials wrote on their website.
There have been no reports of illness due to eating the meat.
E. coli can cause dehydration, diarrhea and abdominal cramps, and it can cause a life-threatening form of kidney failure in young children and the elderly.