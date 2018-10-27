FOOD & DRINK

New Most Stuf Oreo will have more than triple the cream filling

EMBED </>More Videos

Oreo lovers are pretty serious about the iconic treat, and if you're more a fan of the cream part than the cookie itself and find yourself wishing there was just a little more fill

Oreo lovers are pretty serious about the iconic treat, and if you're more a fan of the cream part than the cookie itself and find yourself wishing there was just a little more filling, your wish is granted.

The "Most Stuf" Oreo cookie has even more stuffed cream than a Double Stuf.

Oreo's parent company, Mondelez International, says the rumors are true. The Most Stuf will be a real thing in January and it will be their most-stuffed cookie to date.

How stuffed?

This one has more than triple the original vanilla-flavored cream than the average Oreo.

Perhaps even double the Double Stuf.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
foodcookiesoreobuzzworthybig talkers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
SF Eats: Mauerpark now open, Bread and Cocoa shutters, possible buyer for La Victoria Bakery space
Sail away with the newest Mission cocktail bar: Bon Voyage
Sushi bar Kibatsu opens its doors in the Lower Haight
Starbucks offers new 'Witches Brew' Frappuccino
San Francisco's 5 best hot pot hot spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Pittsburgh police report 11 killed in shooting at synagogue, 4 officers injured
'A horrible, horrible thing': Trump responds to Pittsburgh shooting
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
PHOTOS: Police response to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc's trail of social media posts, past arrests
East Bay high school football arch rivals to meet for 100th time on Saturday
Late, late show: Dodgers beat Red Sox in longest Series game
Illinois man picked up by Chris Hemsworth when hitchhiking in Australia
Show More
Human skull found in Oakland backyard and delivered to police
TwitchCon 2018 sells out in San Jose, tens of thousands expected daily
San Mateo police seek suspect after man shot leads to Caltrain station shutdown
Woman accused of stealing East Bay couple's engagement ring arrested
California billionaire Tom Steyer is relieved mail bomb suspect was arrested
More News