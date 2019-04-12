beer

Clothing maker Patagonia is suing Anheuser-Busch over a beer for patent infringement

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Clothing maker Patagonia is suing Anheuser-Busch over a beer name and logo. The brewer released "Patagonia Bohemian Pilsner."

Besides the name, the bottle has mountains which Patagonia says has a striking resemblance to its logo. Patagonia is also upset Anheuser-Busch is selling the beer and apparel at pop-up stores at ski resorts.

The clothing maker has its own beer called "Long Root Pale Ale." Patagonia is accusing Anheuser-Busch for patent infringement.
