Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars

The fast food restaurant turned to Twitter Tuesday to announce it has run out of chicken sandwiches.
RELATED: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich
The sandwich that started the Chicken Wars on social media has caused major delays at drive-thrus across the country.
Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019
"Y'all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)," Popeyes tweeted.
SEE ALSO: Fried chicken sandwiches in Houston that are better than anything at Popeyes or Chick-fil-A
The sandwich features Popeyes fried chicken and pickles on a brioche bun.
The restaurant did not say when it expected the sandwich to return.
RELATED STORIES
Bun B joins social media chicken war with new 'Hot Wang Sandwich' for good cause
Teen registers people to vote while they wait in line for Popeyes chicken sandwich