Food & Drink

Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars

If you haven't had the chance to try Popeyes' new chicken sandwich, you might have to wait awhile to get your hands on one.

The fast food restaurant turned to Twitter Tuesday to announce it has run out of chicken sandwiches.

RELATED: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich

The sandwich that started the Chicken Wars on social media has caused major delays at drive-thrus across the country.



"Y'all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)," Popeyes tweeted.

SEE ALSO: Fried chicken sandwiches in Houston that are better than anything at Popeyes or Chick-fil-A

The sandwich features Popeyes fried chicken and pickles on a brioche bun.

The restaurant did not say when it expected the sandwich to return.

RELATED STORIES
Bun B joins social media chicken war with new 'Hot Wang Sandwich' for good cause
Teen registers people to vote while they wait in line for Popeyes chicken sandwich
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksocial mediafast food restaurantu.s. & worldrestauranttwitterchicken
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WB I-580 in Oakland back open after police chase
DA to dismiss charges against SF condo attack suspect in separate case
Ex-Google engineer charged in trade secrets theft case
Jeffrey Epstein accusers pour out their anger in court
Santa Clara crash kills 28-year-old, driver charged with murder, DUI
Hit-and-run driver side-swipes San Francisco Mayor London Breed's official car
Tropical Storm Dorian expected to hit Florida
Show More
Teen battles cancer alone at Duke Hospital; mother denied US access
Hearst Castle named among world's greatest places
CA program to provide 2 years of free tuition to community college students
ABC7 News gets first taste of Chase Center
Officials: New temporary license plates stopping bridge toll cheaters
More TOP STORIES News