Possible metal in spam and luncheon product prompts recall

Hormel Foods recalling some canned Spam Classic and Black Label Luncheon Loaf with best buy date of Feb. 20-21. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Minnesota --
Hormel Food Corp. is recalling 228,000 pounds of their canned pork and chicken products, including SPAM.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the recall is due to contamination, there have been complaints that metal pieces were found in the product.

The department adds the products in question were produced from February 8th through February 10th of this year.

The products include 12-ounce metal cans containing "SPAM Classic" with a "Best By" February 2021 date, and 12-ounce metal cans containing "Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf" with a "Best By" February 2021 date.

The spam cans were shipped across the U.S.

However, the Hormel Foods Black Label cans were only sent to Guam.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
