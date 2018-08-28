Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks

RELATED: Starbucks released new 'Zombie Frap' for Halloween
The drink, first introduced 15 years ago, only started being made with real pumpkin three years ago.
Fall, is it really you?— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 28, 2018
Pumpkin Spice Latte is back. #PSL pic.twitter.com/QOERFzWRgJ
Dunkin' Donuts has also announced their fall offerings are now available.
RELATED: Starbucks store saves the day for teen with cerebral palsy after senior photo session rained out
The menu includes Dunkin' Donuts' Pumpkin flavored and Maple Pecan flavored coffees, Maple Cream Cheese Spread, Apple Crisp Donut, and Belgian Waffle Breakfast Sandwich.
Get the latest stories and videos about Starbucks here.