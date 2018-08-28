Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks

Fall, is it really you?

Pumpkin Spice Latte is back. #PSL pic.twitter.com/QOERFzWRgJ — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 28, 2018

Coffee lovers, rejoice! If you're ready for Pumpkin Spice, it's back at Starbucks.The drink, first introduced 15 years ago, only started being made with real pumpkin three years ago.Dunkin' Donuts has also announced their fall offerings are now available.The menu includes Dunkin' Donuts' Pumpkin flavored and Maple Pecan flavored coffees, Maple Cream Cheese Spread, Apple Crisp Donut, and Belgian Waffle Breakfast Sandwich.