STARBUCKS

Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks

Starbucks says Pumpkin Spice is coming back August 28

By
Coffee lovers, rejoice! If you're ready for Pumpkin Spice, it's back at Starbucks.

The drink, first introduced 15 years ago, only started being made with real pumpkin three years ago.


Dunkin' Donuts has also announced their fall offerings are now available.

The menu includes Dunkin' Donuts' Pumpkin flavored and Maple Pecan flavored coffees, Maple Cream Cheese Spread, Apple Crisp Donut, and Belgian Waffle Breakfast Sandwich.

