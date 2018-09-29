FOOD & DRINK

San Francisco Mission District's beloved 'Tamale Lady' dies

Virginia Ramos was known for visiting Mission District bars with her rolling cooler full of Tamales, a late-night snack for bar guests. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A San Francisco neighborhood's beloved 'Tamale Lady' has died.

Virginia Ramos was known for visiting Mission District bars with her rolling cooler full of tamales, a late-night snack for bar guests.

David Hall, co-owner of the bar Shotwell's says people loved Ramos for more than just the food.

"The memories are of just her being a very sincere, endearing individual, and just always wanting to know how you are," Hall said.

Hall says Ramos hadn't been feeling well for weeks. She was in the process of opening her own restaurant.

Ramos was 65 years old.
