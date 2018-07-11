A Bay Area burger joint is joining some elite company. Pearl's Deluxe Burger in San Francisco has the honor of serving the 7th best burger in the United States! We tried it and can attest to its greatness.Trip Advisor named Pearl's Deluxe Burgers the seventh best burger in the United States. The rankings are based on millions of reviews.The restaurant has had four and a half stars on Trip Advisor with more than 800 reviews.ABC7 News was at the restaurant's Tenderloin location Wednesday afternoon.Trip Advisor focused on the restaurant's King Burger. It's a quarter-pound patty topped with American cheese, thousand island dressing and the kicker -- a half-pound hot dog on top.The top burger restaurant is in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.